Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €50.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($48.42) price target on ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on ZEAL Network in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

ZEAL Network Price Performance

TIM opened at €20.00 ($21.05) on Monday. ZEAL Network has a fifty-two week low of €16.00 ($16.84) and a fifty-two week high of €24.40 ($25.68). The business has a 50-day moving average of €20.00 and a 200-day moving average of €20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.