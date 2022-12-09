Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML)

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 84 ($1.02) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 242.86% from the company’s current price.

Sovereign Metals Stock Performance

LON:SVML opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.43. Sovereign Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 20.02 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.90 ($0.66). The company has a market capitalization of £115.36 million and a P/E ratio of -16.03.

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

