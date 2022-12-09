Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.17.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,884,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.