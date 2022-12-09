Beta Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.44 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $51.44 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $978.78 or 0.05699851 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00508380 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,221.59 or 0.30387341 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

