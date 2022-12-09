Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $15.01. 31,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,596,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $951.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 24.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

