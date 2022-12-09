Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given New GBX 1,350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($18.90) to GBX 1,350 ($16.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYLOF. HSBC upgraded Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:BYLOF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. 750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $23.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.