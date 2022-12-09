Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Path has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

