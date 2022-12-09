Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

BIREF opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIREF shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

