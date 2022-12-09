BitCash (BITC) Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week

BitCash (BITC) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One BitCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCash has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. BitCash has a market cap of $30,426.45 and approximately $6.03 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitCash was first traded on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

