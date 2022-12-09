Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $81,769.84

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.64 million and $81,769.84 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00124323 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00229563 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00043124 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

