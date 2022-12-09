Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.61 million and approximately $94,754.02 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00125380 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00228593 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00044924 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00056638 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

