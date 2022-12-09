Bitcoin Latinum Trading 20.8% Lower This Week (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $0.01 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $954.98 or 0.05557011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00507633 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.44 or 0.30342715 BTC.

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

