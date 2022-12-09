BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $373.72

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 69.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, BitcoinBR has traded down 98.5% against the US dollar. BitcoinBR has a market capitalization of $373.72 and $19.00 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinBR token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinBR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $978.78 or 0.05699851 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00508380 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,221.59 or 0.30387341 BTC.

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR’s launch date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinBR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinBR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.