Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $156.86 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $9.78 or 0.00056638 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $156.86 million and $12,280.67 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,259.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00647491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00251502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00053058 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.73359075 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $235,388.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.