BitDAO Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $928.42 million and $8.81 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $971.05 or 0.05626107 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00508150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.40 or 0.30373619 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.