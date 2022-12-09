Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) versus Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Critical Analysis

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Hills and Central Puerto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.95 billion 2.35 $236.74 million $3.99 17.63 Central Puerto $600.19 million 1.25 -$7.79 million $0.70 7.11

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Central Puerto. Central Puerto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Hills, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 11.07% 8.70% 2.80% Central Puerto 17.31% 7.43% 4.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Black Hills and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.1% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Black Hills shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Black Hills has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Puerto has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Black Hills and Central Puerto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 3 0 0 2.00 Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Hills presently has a consensus price target of $72.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.40%. Given Black Hills’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Summary

Black Hills beats Central Puerto on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,094,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,732 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,644 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; six natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 515 miles of gathering lines. The company also constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, it produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About Central Puerto

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.