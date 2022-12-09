BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MYN opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

