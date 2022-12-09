BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MYN opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $14.37.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
