Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $1,871,062.89 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,339.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,139.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,817,217.14.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $1,798,755.74.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $1,841,216.96.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,709,217.95.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.60. 8,413,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,156,475. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $189.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.14 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.94.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

