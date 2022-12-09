BMO Capital Markets Trims Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Target Price to $90.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.90.

NYSE:BX opened at $79.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

