BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $103.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.30. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $370,972.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $3,645,924. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

