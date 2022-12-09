Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.48

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$53.48 and last traded at C$53.11, with a volume of 12514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.73.
Bombardier Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.99.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
Further Reading
