Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Shares Up 26.1%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Rating) shot up 26.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 1,195,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,002% from the average session volume of 108,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £8.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions communities in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media.

