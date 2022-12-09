Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,988.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,867.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,914.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

