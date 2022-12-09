Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,132,617 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Boston Scientific worth $97,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.5 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

