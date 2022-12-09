Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 190,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,941,713 shares.The stock last traded at $6.31 and had previously closed at $6.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.