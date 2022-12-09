Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 190,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,941,713 shares.The stock last traded at $6.31 and had previously closed at $6.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 447.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

