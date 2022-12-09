Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $458.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.35.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

