Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.9% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $51.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

