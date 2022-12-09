Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 275,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 65,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 129,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $53.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

