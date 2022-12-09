Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,736 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78.

