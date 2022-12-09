Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Cut to $650.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $678.24.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $531.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $484.59 and its 200 day moving average is $506.21. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

