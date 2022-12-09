Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $555.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.48.
Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $531.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $484.59 and its 200-day moving average is $506.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
