Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $555.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.48.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $531.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $484.59 and its 200-day moving average is $506.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.