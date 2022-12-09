Brokers Offer Predictions for Electrovaya Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of EFL opened at C$1.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.96 million and a PE ratio of -16.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.92. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.32.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.