Brokers Set Expectations for Persimmon Plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Persimmon in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Persimmon’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSMMY. Barclays initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 1,360 ($16.58) price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,290 ($15.73) to GBX 1,230 ($15.00) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Investec lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,510 ($42.80) to GBX 1,530 ($18.66) in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,714.00.

Persimmon stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. Persimmon has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $80.35.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

