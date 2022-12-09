Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $18.18

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.18, but opened at $17.78. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 67 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,653,000 after acquiring an additional 563,739 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 28,636 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 479,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth about $3,868,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

