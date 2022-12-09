BTIG Research Increases Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $240.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $204.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Penumbra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Penumbra stock opened at $228.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.37 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,624 shares of company stock valued at $920,394 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,076,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 14,529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,827 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

