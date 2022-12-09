Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.30

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.30 and last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 6599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.48 price objective on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Down 3.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$29.42 million and a P/E ratio of 10.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Builders Capital Mortgage
About Builders Capital Mortgage
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Featured Stories
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.