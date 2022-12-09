Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.30

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.30 and last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 6599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.48 price objective on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Builders Capital Mortgage alerts:

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.42 million and a P/E ratio of 10.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders Capital Mortgage

About Builders Capital Mortgage

In other Builders Capital Mortgage news, Director Sandy Luke Loutitt acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$254,455.05. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,975 shares of company stock worth $38,636.

(Get Rating)

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.