C2X (CTX) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

C2X (CTX) traded down 35.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, C2X has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. C2X has a market cap of $21.96 million and $60.43 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One C2X token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $956.62 or 0.05579870 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00504415 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.25 or 0.30150369 BTC.

C2X Profile

C2X’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official website is c2x.world.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade C2X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

