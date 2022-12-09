Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.63% of Cactus worth $19,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cactus by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after acquiring an additional 365,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cactus by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 930,673 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cactus by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,758,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD opened at $50.20 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

