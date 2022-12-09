Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $79.54

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.54 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 74.30 ($0.91). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 76.10 ($0.93), with a volume of 160,727 shares traded.

Cairn Homes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of £514.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,095.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.13.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

