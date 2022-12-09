Cambridge Trust Co. Has $18.36 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Eaton by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

