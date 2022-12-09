Cambridge Trust Co. Has $21.97 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,932,466 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.