Cambridge Trust Co. Has $22.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,499 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.26.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

