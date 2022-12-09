Cambridge Trust Co. Has $26.62 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $547.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $221.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

