Cambridge Trust Co. Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,802 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,641.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $981,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,123,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.41 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

