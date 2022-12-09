Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 154,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

