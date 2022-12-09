Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $38,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 81.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.97.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

