Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 4,058 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

VZ stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.