Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,416. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.