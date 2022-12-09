Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) & LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) Financial Contrast

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Canaan has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, meaning that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 37.93% 54.70% 39.13% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $782.52 million 0.54 $313.89 million $2.06 1.20 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Canaan and LDK Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Canaan and LDK Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 3 0 3.00 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canaan presently has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 209.14%. Given Canaan’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canaan is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Summary

Canaan beats LDK Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

