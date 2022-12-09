Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target to C$64.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.65 and a beta of 0.26. Sigma Lithium has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $39.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

